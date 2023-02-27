SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was reported missing by the Santa Rosa Police Department on Monday. Larry Lawrence, 65, has dementia and does not know how to return home, SRPD said.

Lawrence left his residence on foot at 4:45 p.m. Monday. Due to his condition, police say he does not know his way around the city.

He was last seen in the area of Leafwood Circle in Santa Rosa. He is 6’0″, 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket with no hood, dark blue jeans and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone who sees Lawrence is asked to contact SRPD at (707) 543-3600.