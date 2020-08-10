Man with gun arrested at Cordelia Safeway, police say

CORDELIA, Calif. (KRON) – Three people were arrested at a Cordelia Safeway after police received a call about an armed man entering the grocery store Sunday morning.

One of the suspects was allegedly carrying a handgun which was recovered at the scene. Police said he also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for fraud in Livermore.

All three suspects were arrested for various drug, firearm, and theft-related charges, One of the suspects was cited and released on scene, while the other two were booked into the Solano County Jail on other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield police.

