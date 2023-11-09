(KRON) — On Oct. 25, a deceased man with a gunshot wound to the chest was discovered by paramedics at the rear of a business on the 3100 block of Walnut Avenue, according to the Fremont Police Department. Two weeks later, on Nov. 8, an arrest was made in connection to the homicide.

Investigators said 37-year-old Marquice McClinton, of Fremont, was identified as the primary suspect through community camera networks and additional follow-ups.

On Nov. 8, Fremont police responded to a battery in progress and learned that McClinton was a suspect in the battery. When officers attempted to contact McClinton, he fled, according to police. After a pursuit on foot, police arrested him near Blacow Road and Brophy Drive.

Fremont PD said McClinton “has a lengthy criminal history including arrests for attempted homicide, violent assaults, firearms possession, and evading.” He was booked into the Santa Rita Jail.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Detective Blass at (510)-790-6900 or at Jblass@fremont.gov.