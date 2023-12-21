(KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing man with special needs. Osiel Cota was last seen at the playground at Orange Park, police said.

He is described as being in his mid-twenties, 5 feet tall and 190 pounds. He has special needs and a limited vocabulary, according to police.

Cota was last seen wearing a gray/black jacket and a red shirt that reads, “We ain’t leaving until six in the morning.”

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact South San Francisco PD.