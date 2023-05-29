(KRON) — An 18-year-old man who allegedly stole a Glock 34 pistol from a residence was arrested last week for possession of a firearm in a school zone, among other charges. A San Rafael resident filed a report with the San Rafael Police Department in January of 2023 that their Glock 34 had been stolen, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Marin County Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU) received information that Diontae Sol Burton, 18 of San Rafael, may have been in possession of a Glock pistol. Further investigation led detectives to suspect that the firearm might have been the stolen Glock 34.

By May of 2023, detectives had enough evidence to get a search warrant for Burton, police said. However, he did not maintain a permanent residence.

On Thursday, May 25, at approximately 3 p.m., SIU detectives got a tip that Burton was in the area of Woodland Avenue and Lindaro Street in San Rafael. Detectives conducted surveillance in the area and eventually saw Burton leave a residence near James B. Davidson Middle School.

SIU detectives detained Burton as he walked on Woodland Avenue toward downtown San Rafael, about 350 feet away from the middle school. He had a green fanny pack on his person, which contained the stolen Glock pistol, police said.

Burton was arrested and booked into Marin County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of a loaded, concealed firearm in a public place

Possession of a firearm in a school zone

Possession of stolen property

Burton’s bail was set at $100,000.