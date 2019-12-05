Man, woman arrested for human trafficking out of Bay Area parlors

LIVERMORE (KRON) – Two people were arrested for coordinating a prostitution and human trafficking ring out of several Bay Area shops, according to authorities.

Police began investigating Anna Huang, 50, and Brian Jones, 50, last year after people reported concerns that there were two massage businesses acting strangely.

As they investigated, officials found prostitution happening at the Elite Foot and Back Center on Vasco Road and Paradise City Foot and Back Center on Wright Brothers Avenue, both in Livermore.

Huang and Jones were arrested on charges of human trafficking, money laundering and tax evasion.

Police say the investigation is still active. Those with information on the suspects or the allegations are asked to contact Livermore police at (925) 371-4790.