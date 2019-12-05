Man, woman dead in ‘apparent’ murder suicide in Martinez, Contra Costa sheriff says

MARTINEZ (KRON) — Law enforcement in Contra Costa County found a man and woman dead inside a Martinez home Tuesday morning in an apparent murder suicide, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies and Martinez police officers were investigating a missing persons case when they a found the man and a woman deceased in a home on the 2400 block of Monterey Avenue in unincorporated Martinez.

The man and woman were identified Wednesday as Daywa Arakozie, a 34-year-old woman from Oakley and Montai Glaspie, a 31-year-old man from Bay Point.

The sheriff’s department said the two were in a relationship.

Those with information on the case are asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (925) 646-2441.