Man, woman found dead inside car in Pleasanton: Police

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a car in Pleasanton Saturday morning, police said.

Around 9:45 a.m., Pleasanton police officers responded to the area of Pimlico Drive near I-680 for a report of a dead person inside a car.

When officers arrived, they found one man and one woman dead inside the car.

Officials said it appeared the man and woman had been there for more than a week based on the conditions of their bodies.

The Alameda County Coroner responded and recovered both bodies.

At this time, authorities do not believe foul play was involved, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.