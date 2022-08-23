(BCN) — A man and a woman were injured Monday during separate shootings in Stockton, police said. Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 700 block of West Oak Street in the Civic District where a 44-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to police.

At 10:10 p.m., police received reports about a second shooting at Eleventh Street and Viva Plaza in the Park District. Police said a 20-year-old woman was driving in the area when someone fired multiple shots at the victim from another vehicle.

The woman suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment, police said. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

