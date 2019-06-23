Live Now
Man, woman killed in crash in San Francisco

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New details on deadly San Francisco crash

 SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were killed in a crash in San Francisco early Sunday morning.  

The crash happened at around 1:15 a.m. at Third Street and Paul Avenue, according to police. 

A man and a woman were killed in the collision. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman died at a hospital.

Another woman was taken to the hospital with series injuries, but she is expected to survive. 

KRON4 spoke with a man at the scene who said he’s the nephew of the woman who passed.​

He says his aunt was using a ride share app to get home from work.

He believes the man who passed away was her driver.​

Police have not confirmed these details​.

