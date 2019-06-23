Man, woman killed in crash in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were killed in a crash in San Francisco early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 1:15 a.m. at Third Street and Paul Avenue, according to police.

A man and a woman were killed in the collision.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman died at a hospital.

Another woman was taken to the hospital with series injuries, but she is expected to survive.

KRON4 spoke with a man at the scene who said he’s the nephew of the woman who passed.​

He says his aunt was using a ride share app to get home from work.

He believes the man who passed away was her driver.​

Police have not confirmed these details​.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES