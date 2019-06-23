Man, woman killed in crash in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were killed in a crash in San Francisco early Sunday morning.
The crash happened at around 1:15 a.m. at Third Street and Paul Avenue, according to police.
A man and a woman were killed in the collision.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman died at a hospital.
Another woman was taken to the hospital with series injuries, but she is expected to survive.
KRON4 spoke with a man at the scene who said he’s the nephew of the woman who passed.
He says his aunt was using a ride share app to get home from work.
He believes the man who passed away was her driver.
Police have not confirmed these details.
