Man, woman struck by falling tree on San Francisco sidewalk

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after being struck by a fallen tree on a San Francisco sidewalk.

Authorities say they suffered non life-threatening injuries after being hit by the approximately 30 to 40-foot-tall tree in the Presidio Terrace neighborhood on Saturday.

The wind likely knocked down the tree as a winter storm brought strong wind along with heavy rain and snow across Northern California.

A rock slide partially shut Highway 1 in scenic Big Sur, winds gusting up to 40 mph contributed to dozens of canceled or delayed flights at San Francisco International Airport.

Meanwhile, a flash flood warning was issued for areas burned by a large wildfire in wine country last month because heavy rain could trigger a flow of mud and debris.

