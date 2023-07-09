(BCN) — A man and a woman suspected of fraud were taken into custody after ramming their truck into two patrol cars Friday, Palo Alto police said.

Events unfolded about 5 p.m. when a man attempted to withdraw money from an account that didn’t belong to him at First Tech Federal Credit Union at 3000 El Camino Real, police said Saturday.

When the man got into a pickup truck in the credit union’s parking lot, a police officer positioned his patrol car behind it, police said. The pickup abruptly reversed into the patrol car, then drove forward across a curb and sped off.

Police pursued the truck to a dead end in the 400 block of Leland Avenue and again positioned a car behind it. The truck abruptly reversed, slamming into the patrol car with enough force to deploy the car’s airbags and ignite an engine fire, but was unable to drive away, police said.

One officer in the patrol car suffered a broken hand bone while another had abrasions to the face, police said. Both were treated at a local hospital and released.

Emmanuel Glinton, 39, and Kelsey Kathleen Lucius, 27, were arrested. A loaded handgun, narcotics, and fraudulent identification cards were found in their truck, police said.

Glinton was arrested on suspicion of of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for reversing the truck into the police cars, among other offenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.

