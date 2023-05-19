(KRON) — A man yelling out racial slurs toward a Black individual at an Oakland freeway on Tuesday has been arrested, California Highway Patrol announced Friday. The suspect, identified as 61-year-old Newark man Tracy Robert Blackwell, was arrested Friday around noon on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with hate crime enhancements, California Highway Patrol announced.

An Instagram video, which has since received over 105,000 likes, shows Blackwell driving a white Jeep on southbound I-880 near Hegenberger Road around 4 p.m. He screams the n-word multiple times toward at least one Black occupant of another vehicle.

“F**k you n****r… F*****g n****r,” the man is heard saying in the video. Blackwell was also seen flipping the victim off as he was driving.

Authorities said it appeared Blackwell tried to “ram” into the victim’s vehicle. He did so unsuccessfully and crashed his Jeep into a wall on the right shoulder of the freeway.

Blackwell is a registered sex offender in California, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

He was convicted in 2001 for “lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age,” according to California Megan’s Law website.

Blackwell was booked into Alameda County Jail. His bail is currently set at $80,000, according to county jail records.