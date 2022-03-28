SAN JOSE (KRON) – The search continues this morning for someone who shot and killed another person in San Jose.

It happened at 2:45 a.m. at Fourth Street and East San Carlos, which is near San Jose State University.

Police showed up to scene and discovered the victim.

So far, there’s no description of the shooter or a possible motive behind the homicide.

While they were there, 30 minutes later police saw people running from a restaurant one block away. They rushed over and spotted a man with a gun.

Something happened compelling officers to shoot that particular person, though they didn’t go into details.

He was hit but will survive his injuries.