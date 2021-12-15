Man’s body found in Brentwood creek

BRENTWOOD (BCN) – A man’s body was found in a creek adjacent to state Highway 4 in Brentwood on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at 8:20 a.m. to a call about an apparent dead body in a creek near Highway 4 and Old Sand Creek Road and arrived to find the man partially submerged in the water.

There were no obvious signs of injury or foul play, and the man’s identity and cause of death is pending from the Contra Costa County coroner’s office, police said.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to call Detective Jordan Sares at (925) 809-7911.