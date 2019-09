(KRON) -The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office says a body has been found in the San Joaquin Delta at Werner Cut on Wednesday.

Around 9:30 a.m., officials received a report that a person found the body just south of Orwood.

Authorities arrived and recovered the man’s body.

The coroner is working to identify the man and find out the cause of death.

No other details have been released at this time.