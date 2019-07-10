Man’s body found inside vehicle in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (KRON) – Police believe a man who was found fatally shot in a vehicle Tuesday night was targeted.

Officers had responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Stanton Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

They found the 22-year-old male victim inside a vehicle on the roadway.

Police said he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

There were no other victims located.

Investigators believe the victim was the intended target.

His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Pablo Police Department at 510-215-3150 or the West Contra Costa Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 510-799-8255.