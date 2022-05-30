OAKLAND (KRON) – A man was found dead lying in the street near Lake Merritt, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Someone called police just after 6 a.m. to tell them about the body, found in the 200 block of 13th Street, according to Officer Kim Armstead, a spokesperson for the department.

Police officers and the fire department arrived on scene and pronounced the person dead. Armstead said that no further details are being released, but anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.