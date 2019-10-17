Man’s body found on freeway on-ramp in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A homicide investigation is underway in San Jose after a man’s body was found Tuesday evening on a freeway on-ramp.

The man, who’s believed to be homeless, was found at 7:12 pm. on the left side of the 1st Street on-ramp to I-280 in San Jose.

The California Highway Patrol believes the man was homeless and that foul play was involved in his death.

The victim has not been identified, but the highway patrol describes him as Hispanic.

Those with information on the man’s death or anyone who witnessed anything related to the crime are asked to contact the CHP’s Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.