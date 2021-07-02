Man’s body washes onto shore at San Mateo County beach

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man’s body washed onto shore at a San Mateo County beach Friday, authorities said.

Around 11:55 a.m., the body was located on San Gregorio State Beach by a state parks employee.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, California State Park Rangers and CDF firefighters responded to the north end of the beach where an “unidentified male subject” was found dead and washed up on shore.

The man was clothed and “appeared to have been in the water for some time.”

Officials are now investigating the death.

As of Friday afternoon, the person has not been identified.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at (800) 547-2700.