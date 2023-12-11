(KRON) — A vehicle was struck twice by gunfire on Monday in what the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office called a road range shooting.

ACSO said a 70-year-old man and his dog were riding in a pickup truck when the truck was passed by another vehicle in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Castro Valley Boulevard.

The suspect shot the pickup truck twice, ACSO said. A photo from the Castro Valley News showed two apparent bullet holes on the truck’s bed. Police did not release additional details surrounding the shooting.

The victim pulled over to a CHP station on Redwood Road. He was unharmed.

No suspect is in custody. The suspect was driving a white or light-colored sedan, ACSO said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call ACSO at (510) 667-7721.