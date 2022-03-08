SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Major League Baseball’s lockdown has been going on for 97 days, making it their second longest work stoppage in it’s history.

Today, both League and Players Association negotiators met for a third consecutive day.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has stated if the two sides don’t come to an agreement by the end of day, and the lockout isn’t lifted, more games will be canceled along with a full 162-game regular season.

Many ballpark employees are fearing the will lose their jobs if an agreement isn’t made.

George Gonzalez has looked forward to working weekend home games for the San Francisco Giants.

But now, he might not work another full seasons in the stands.

Gonzalez has worked full-time as an usher for Giants and Oakland Athletics games for 25 years.

However the recent Major League Baseball and Players Association’s lockout is preventing him from working.

The Association remains deadlocked on a collective bargaining agreement.

“I’m pretty sure everyone is concerned, and I feel for them,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez feels fortunate for his job, therefore losing part-time work at the park will hurt him financially.

There are many more park employees who are unemployed because of the lockout.

“Everyone misses the money, but they also especially miss the friends, and the baseball games,” Gonzalez said.

Major League Baseball has launched a one-million dollar fund to support spring training workers impacted by canceled games.



That matches the amount of the fund the Player’s Association previously announced.

Major League Baseball says it also plans to announce a fund for seasonal and part-time workers affected by missed regular season games.

“I just hope that this thing gets straightened out so that we could move on with our regular summer baseball,” Gonzalez adds.

The League has told the Players Union that Tuesday is the last day to reach a deal allowing a full 162-game season, ensuring full players salaries and service time.