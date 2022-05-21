PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — The annual Car Show and Cruise is taking place in Petaluma Saturday, and many downtown streets will be closed all day and into the evening, police said.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays if they must drive in the area. The road closures started at 5:00 a.m. Saturday and will end around 8:00 p.m., according to police.

The road closures are as follows:

Water Street, American Alley, Telephone Alley and the A Street Parking Lot

Petaluma Boulevard North between D Street and Washington Street

The Number Two eastbound lane of Washington Street between Keller Street and Petaluma Boulevard North

Western Avenue between Petaluma Boulevard North and Keller Street

Fourth Street/Kentucky Street between B Street and Washington Street

B Street between Second and Fourth streets Eastbound and westbound traffic on D Street will be condensed to one lane in each direction starting at 4:00 p.m. for the cruise portion of the event.

Westbound traffic on D Street will not be allowed from Northbound Petaluma Blvd South during this time as well, according to police.

2022 Bay City News