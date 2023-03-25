SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Ski enthusiasts hoping for spring skiing are in luck! Several ski resorts near the Bay Area have announced extensions to their ski seasons after the Sierra Nevada mountains received feet upon feet of snow over the past few months.

Dodge Ridge in Pinecrest is currently facing its second-highest snowfall on record with over 700 inches of snow so far this season. Now, Dodge Ridge is offering the longest season it ever has before.

Heavenly Mountain Resort is extending its ski season until May 7. Ricky Newberry, Vice President of Mountain Operations says Heavenly received 544 inches of snow this season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Palisades Tahoe has extended until summer, so many sunny ski days could be in the future. Though the snow has been beneficial for the slopes, it also comes along with challenges. The risk of avalanche can grow when there’s this much fresh powder on the mountain.

Patrick Lacey, the PR Manager for Palisades Tahoe tells KRON4, “Our team has been working their tails off trying to unbury lifts because our chairs do get buried in the snow and it’s not just the lifts it’s the parking lot that we have to keep up with as well as whenever we do get this much snow it creates avalanche conditions so we want to make sure our patrol is definitely clearing the mountain.”

Ski Resort Close Dates

Dodge Ridge Resort, Pinecrest, CA – extended to May 7 (longest season ever)

Sierra at Tahoe – April 16

Sugar Bowl — April 23

Boreal Mountain – April 16 (keep an eye out for extension notices)

Heavenly– extended to May 7

Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Kirkwood, CA – extended to May 14

Palisades Tahoe, Olympic Valley, CA – extended to July 4

More snow is on the way next week, according to the National Weather Service. Between one and four feet of heavy mountain snow is forecasted for areas above 3,500 feet. The snow will likely impact mountain operations.