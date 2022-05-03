SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Protests across the Bay Area in reaction to the leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Hundreds gathered Tuesday night outside the federal building in San Francisco.

Friends, families, individuals, Attorney General Rob Bonta and the CEO of Planned Parenthood were present at the event. They were standing up in protest to defend abortion rights. Many in the crowd were part of the initial fight 50 years ago.

Now in disbelief, that they are here once again.

Hundreds surrounded the San Francisco federal building Tuesday night to defend reproductive rights in protest to the leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. This would end a half-century guarantee of federal constitutional protection of abortion rights.

CEO of Planned Parenthood California, Gilda Gonzales, addressed the crowd on Monday. She said low income communities will be impacted most by this possible decision.

“We will see a potential surge in patients entering in California so thank god we live here in California,” Gonzales said. “Poor people who will need the support to get to us, please support abortion funds.”

Meanwhile Attorney General Rob Bonta vowed that California will always stand to protect reproductive rights.

“Reproductive healthcare decisions should be made by an individual without any interference by government, without any interference by politicians,” Bonta said. “Safe and legal access to an abortion has been a constitutional right for 50 years and that should not change!”

Despite how California may respond to different issues, some fear that this possible decision could have a ripple effect, impacting other human rights that many have spent centuries fighting for.

People in the crowd, the speakers a part of different community groups all vowing to continue to fight to make sure this decision doesn’t go through.

They say it’ll take more than just voicing their concerns but they will have to take it to the polls and vote.