MAP: 17 Northern California counties face possible PG&E power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E could once again shut off power for residents across 17 Northern California counties in the Sierra Foothills and North Bay.

At this time PG&E has not yet announced a PSPS but the utility company said it is monitoring weather conditions, with the highest risk forecast from Wednesday night into Thursday due to increased high fire danger.

The following counties may be affected:

Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo, and Yuba

This comes just weeks after a massive power shutoff across Northern and Central California that left hundreds of thousands of people without power – some for multiple days.

Weather conditions will continue to be monitored to see if a shutoff by PG&E will be necessary.

