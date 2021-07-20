Map: Air quality in the Bay Area

BELVEDERE, CA – MAY 17: Large homes stand on the shores of the Richardson Bay near the Golden Gate Bridge May 17, 2007 in Belvedere, California. The San Francisco Bay Area has seen the median price for existing single family homes surge 6.6% to $720,000 while the national median home price dropped 0.9% to $215,300 in March. Marin County led the Bay Area surge with the median home price reaching a record high of $1,010,000, the first county in the state of California to surpass the million dollar mark. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wildfire smoke from the west is making its way east, impacting air quality as far as New York. But how is the Bay Area air quality?

According to the air quality map, it is good-to-moderate in most cities and towns where data is available as of Tuesday morning.

Smoke from the Bay Area’s nearest major wildfire – the Dixie Fire burning in the Sierra – is blowing east toward Nevada, the National Weather Service said.

Got lunch plans? 11 am satellite shows the marine layer hanging tough in SF and around Monterey Bay. Satellite also shows the Dixie and Tamarack fires in CA belching smoke into Nevada and the Nrn Rockies. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ORvsSL6oFQ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 20, 2021

For now, the gray hanging over San Francisco is just our usual fog.