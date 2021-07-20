Map: Air quality in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wildfire smoke from the west is making its way east, impacting air quality as far as New York. But how is the Bay Area air quality?
According to the air quality map, it is good-to-moderate in most cities and towns where data is available as of Tuesday morning.
Smoke from the Bay Area’s nearest major wildfire – the Dixie Fire burning in the Sierra – is blowing east toward Nevada, the National Weather Service said.
For now, the gray hanging over San Francisco is just our usual fog.