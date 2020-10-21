Map: Bay Area braces for PG&E outages

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- Nearly 7,000 PG&E customers across the Bay Area are bracing for another round of power outages.
The outages could come as early as Wednesday evening.
It will affect areas across Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma counties.
Check out an interactive map of current/planned outages from PG&E below:
The outages come amid hot, dry, and windy conditions expected Wednesday.
Below is a list of customers who could potentially be affected by this PSPS event.
Alameda County: 3,485 customers, 190 Medical Baseline customers
Butte County: 11,243 customers, 985 Medical Baseline customers
Colusa County: 565 customers, 31 Medical Baseline customers
Contra Costa County: 536 customers, 42 Medical Baseline customers
Glenn County: 377 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers
Humboldt County: 298 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers
Lake County: 963 customers, 69 Medical Baseline customers
Lassen County: 319 customers, 17 Medical Baseline customers
Napa County: 2,032 customers, 82 Medical Baseline customers
Plumas County: 347 customers, 17 Medical Baseline customers
Santa Clara County: 236 customers, 9 Medical Baseline customers
Shasta County: 20,091 customers, 1,556 Medical Baseline customers
Solano County: 49 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers
Sonoma County: 626 customers,18 Medical Baseline customers
Stanislaus County: 33 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Tehama County: 7,421 customers, 650 Medical Baseline customers
Trinity County: 458 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers
Yolo County: 11 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers
Yuba County: 1,324 customers, 96 Medical Baseline customers
Total*: 50,414 customers, 3,810 Medical Baseline customers
