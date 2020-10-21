Map: Bay Area braces for PG&E outages

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- Nearly 7,000 PG&E customers across the Bay Area are bracing for another round of power outages.

The outages could come as early as Wednesday evening.

It will affect areas across Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma counties.

Check out an interactive map of current/planned outages from PG&E below:

The outages come amid hot, dry, and windy conditions expected Wednesday.

Below is a list of customers who could potentially be affected by this PSPS event.

Alameda County: 3,485 customers, 190 Medical Baseline customers

Butte County: 11,243 customers, 985 Medical Baseline customers

Colusa County: 565 customers, 31 Medical Baseline customers

Contra Costa County: 536 customers, 42 Medical Baseline customers

Glenn County: 377 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers

Humboldt County: 298 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 963 customers, 69 Medical Baseline customers

Lassen County: 319 customers, 17 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 2,032 customers, 82 Medical Baseline customers

Plumas County: 347 customers, 17 Medical Baseline customers

Santa Clara County: 236 customers, 9 Medical Baseline customers

Shasta County: 20,091 customers, 1,556 Medical Baseline customers

Solano County: 49 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 626 customers,18 Medical Baseline customers

Stanislaus County: 33 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Tehama County: 7,421 customers, 650 Medical Baseline customers

Trinity County: 458 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers

Yolo County: 11 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Yuba County: 1,324 customers, 96 Medical Baseline customers

Total*: 50,414 customers, 3,810 Medical Baseline customers

