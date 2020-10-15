Map: Bay Area property taxes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Curious to see how much property taxes are in your area?

Check out the interactive map below:

First shared on Reddit, the map was created by OfficialData.org, a San Mateo-based website that “seeks to collect and process government data for the benefit of the public.

Secured property taxes are calculated based on real property’s assessed value as determined annually by the Office of the Assessor-Recorder.

Latest Posts