Map: Bay Area property taxes

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Curious to see how much property taxes are in your area?

Check out the interactive map below:

First shared on Reddit, the map was created by OfficialData.org, a San Mateo-based website that “seeks to collect and process government data for the benefit of the public.

Secured property taxes are calculated based on real property’s assessed value as determined annually by the Office of the Assessor-Recorder

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News