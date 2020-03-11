Live Now
MAP: Here are all the hand-washing stations in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, health officials are reminding you to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Washing your hands remains the number one best defense against the coronavirus.

To combat the spread of the virus, San Francisco city leaders are making it easier for you to wash your hands by erecting free handwashing stations throughout the city.

You can check out all the pit stops and hand washing stations in the handy map below:

