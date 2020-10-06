Map: Napa County structures damaged, destroyed in Glass Fire

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Napa County on Tuesday revealed an interactive map that shows properties damaged and destroyed in the Glass Fire.

The map displays preliminary information from Cal Fire about damaged and destroyed property, according to a Nixle alert.

Officials said not all properties have been inspected and crews will continue to conduct more detailed damage assessments.

According to officials, it is anticipated to take two weeks for these inspections to be completed.

Support is available for those who need it by contacting the 24/7 Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or the County of Napa Mental Health Crisis Services at 707-253-4711 or 800-648-8650.

At last check, the Glass Fire is 50% contained and has charred more than 68,000 acres.

