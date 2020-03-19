MAP: OUSD giving out free meals to students during shutdown

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District is giving out free meals to its students during school closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 12 schools throughout the city will be offering “Grab and Go” breakfast and lunch meals for all OUSD students.
You must bring your own grocery bag or cooler to bring home food for the week.
The food is available free of charge to any child under age 18.
The following sites are open on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon:
- Sankofa Academy: 581 61st Street
- West Oakland Middle School: 991 14th Street
- Hoover Elementary: 890 Brockhurst Street
- Oakland HS: 1023 MacArthur Boulevard
- Garfield Elementary: 1640 22nd Avenue
- Bret Harte MS: 3700 Coolidge Avenue
- Life Academy/United for Success Academy: 2101 35th Avenue
- Coliseum College Prep Academy: 1390 66th Avenue
- Madison Park Academy, Upper: 400 Capistrano Drive
- Fremont HS: 4610 Foothill Boulevard
- Elmhurst Unified MS: 1800 98th Avenue
- Castlemont HS: 8601 MacArthur Boulevard
San Francisco Unified School District is also offering free meals to its students.
