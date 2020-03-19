MAP: OUSD giving out free meals to students during shutdown

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District is giving out free meals to its students during school closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 12 schools throughout the city will be offering “Grab and Go” breakfast and lunch meals for all OUSD students.

You must bring your own grocery bag or cooler to bring home food for the week.

The food is available free of charge to any child under age 18.

The following sites are open on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon:

Sankofa Academy: 581 61st Street

West Oakland Middle School: 991 14th Street

Hoover Elementary: 890 Brockhurst Street

Oakland HS: 1023 MacArthur Boulevard

Garfield Elementary: 1640 22nd Avenue

Bret Harte MS: 3700 Coolidge Avenue

Life Academy/United for Success Academy: 2101 35th Avenue

Coliseum College Prep Academy: 1390 66th Avenue

Madison Park Academy, Upper: 400 Capistrano Drive

Fremont HS: 4610 Foothill Boulevard

Elmhurst Unified MS: 1800 98th Avenue

Castlemont HS: 8601 MacArthur Boulevard

San Francisco Unified School District is also offering free meals to its students.

