MAP: PG&E shuts off power in North Bay

NORTH BAY (KRON) — Pacific Gas and Electric started shutting off power for some households in the North Bay in anticipation of fire danger.

The utility says that in order to avoid starting wildfires, they will need to power down electric power lines due to high winds and hot temperatures. The Monday night Public Safety Power Shutoff is affecting 22 counties and 7 tribal communities, PG&E said, including:

Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.

Here’s the map of outages as of 5:19 a.m., denoted by the purple triangles. Residents are encouraged to search their addresses on the map for additional details.

PG&E map of power shutoffs in North Bay on Sept. 8, 2020 at 5 a.m.

Two years ago, PG&E power lines started the deadliest fire in California history, killing 85 people, according to the Associated Press. PG&E received criticism for its handling of planned outages last year. The utility said it has learned from past problems, “and this year will be making events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for customers.”

PG&E offers the following tips for residents without power:

Leave a single lamp on to alert you when the power returns. When power returns, turn your appliances on, one at a time.

A typical refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours and a full freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours–as long as the freezer and refrigerator doors remain closed. Consider using coolers with ice to keep food cold, safe and accessible.

Make sure generators, camp stoves, charcoal grills are used outdoors only. Do not use a gas stove for heat.

Check on your neighbors to see if they need help.

People who are experiencing Public Safety Power Shutoff can visit one of PG&E’s Community Resource Centers. The centers offer a place to charge devices, use WiFi and use ADA-accessible restrooms. Indoor centers also offer air conditioning or heating, seating and ice.

For COVID-19 precautions, the Community Resource Centers will be checking everyone’s temperature before entry and requires face masks and physical distancing. PG&E requests people do not come to a center if they are feeling sick.

Associated Press contributed to this report

