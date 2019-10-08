MAP: PG&E warns of potential power shutoffs as fire danger grows

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – Hundreds of thousands of people in the Bay Area could lose power this week as fire danger grows.

PG&E announced Monday that power could be shut off in dozens of California counties due to this severe dry wind event that creates a high fire danger.

If a shutoff does occur, officials said it will happen early Wednesday morning through Thursday.

PG&E is currently monitoring weather conditions around the Bay Area including the East Bay and has already started calling customers, warning people that once the power is ready to be turned back on, it could take some time because each power line must be inspected first.

Residents are advised to be prepared for 48 to 72 hours without power.

Some important tips to prepare include having an emergency kit ready that contains flashlights, candles, non-perishable foods, and a portable charger for your cell phone.

Remember to unplug electric appliances and equipment and make sure your food stays cold by keeping your refrigerator and freezer closed.

Areas to be impacted by PG&E power shutoffs include:

Napa County — Power shutoff beginning Wednesday morning, could last five days or more.

Danville — Power shutoff beginning Wednesday at midnight in Danville in areas surrounding Sycamore Valley, east of Alta Vista Drive and Camino Tassajara and the southern portion of town in the Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon neighborhoods. Power will likely be restored by 12 p.m. Thursday.

San Jose — Mayor Sam Liccardo said residents and business in east and south San Jose should prepare to be without power for up to seven days.

Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda — According to the City of Lafayette, power shutoffs will occur in the three surrounding cities beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The city says once fire weather conditions pass, power will be restored. The shutoff will impact approximately 21,421 customers in the region with 7,500 in Lafayette.

These area MAY be impacted by PG&E power shutoffs:

El Cerrito — Potential power shutoff in city limits beginning Wednesday, lasting until Thursday.

Berkeley — Power shutoff likely to impact parts of Berkeley.

Sonoma County — Region is under a “Public Safety Power Shutoff Watch,” according to the county. Sonoma County and Santa Rosa have declared local emergency proclamations to improve response times in case of power shutoffs.

Other counties possibly impacted: Alameda County, Alpine County, Amador County, Butte County, Calaveras County, Colusa County, El Dorado County, Glenn County, Lake County, Mariposa County, Mendocino County, Nevada County, Placer County, Plumas County, San Joaquin County, San Mateo County, Santa Clara County, Santa Cruz County, Shasta County, Sierra County, Solano County, Sonoma County, Stanislaus County, Tehama County, Tuolumne County, Yolo County, Yuba County

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the North and East Bay Hills and Valleys from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Red Flag Warning has also been issued for the Santa Cruz Mountains from 5 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the North and East Bay Hills and Valleys from 5 am Wednesday until 5 pm Thursday. In addition, a #RedFlagWarning has been issued for the Santa Cruz Mountains from 5 PM Wednesday through Noon Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/NHg07qIClP — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 8, 2019

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the North and East Bay Hills from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 3 p.m. Thursday due to forecasted strong and gusty winds.

Wind Advisory in effect from 6 am Wednesday to 3 pm Thursday for the North and East Bay Hills. Strong and gusty north to northeast winds expected, with strongest winds on Wednesday night. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IbiUrjvTC0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 8, 2019

