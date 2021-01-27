Power outage map: Bay Area residents impacted during Atmospheric River

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric said over 27,000 residents are without power as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, but that’s a decrease from earlier numbers.

Check the interactive map for live updates on the power outages:

Here’s the breakdown of how many are impacted in different parts of the Bay Area:

Jan. 27, 2021 6:30 a.m. Affected Customers San Francisco 384 Peninsula 797 North Bay 5,295 East Bay 10,127 South Bay 10,824

Total across Bay Area: 27,427

The utility had expected the Atmospheric River, which pushed through the Bay Area starting Tuesday, to cause widespread outages.

Some of the utility’s storm safety tips include using flashlights during an outage rather than candles, keeping a generator, and freeze containers of water ahead of time to keep refrigerated items cool while the power is out.

With a series of winter storms on tap this week, PG&E urges customers to stay safe, be prepared and have an emergency plan. PG&E is monitoring the weather, pre-positioning crews and resources ahead of the storms https://t.co/lEu7vg0pq8 #atmosphericriver #cawx pic.twitter.com/bKEJk1TPu8 — Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) January 26, 2021

PG&E sends crews to assess damage and fix downed power lines once the worst of the storm has passed.

According to the National Weather Service, the Atmospheric River has mostly moved on to the Central Coast. However, the Bay Area will continue to feel showers through Friday.