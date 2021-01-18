Map: Power outages in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some Bay Area neighborhoods have power outages as high winds blow through the region on Monday.

Pacific Gas & Electric confirmed about 4,700 customers are without power on Monday.

Three thousand of the customers are in the North Bay, according to the utility.

These outages are not related to a Public Safety Power Shutoff event. PG&E sometimes preemptively shuts off power to avoid causing fires during fire weather conditions.

With this week’s powerful winds and no rainfall, the National Weather Service has said there is a concern for fires.

However, PG&E said Sunday that the Bay Area would not fall under a PSPS.

The East Bay is going to feel winds as high as 70 mph.

