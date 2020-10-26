MAP: Power outages strike thousands in Bay Area

(KRON) — Thousands of customers are without power Monday morning as a precaution while dangerous winds blow through the Bay Area.

Pacific Gas & Electric initiated a Public Power Safety Shutoff on Sunday for about 361,000 customers.

The following Bay Area counties are potentially impacted:

Check out this map for the areas currently impacted for the latest update:

The Power Shutoff is expected to last into Tuesday. The Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills was extended through 5 p.m. Tuesday, however the Red Flag Warning for Coastal Regions, Santa Cruz Mountains and lower valleys will expire by 11 a.m. Monday.

Quick snapshot of some of the strongest winds around the #BayArea at 3:30 am – Mt St. Helena still gusting at 62 mph. While this is less than what we saw earlier, these winds are still strong and dry conditions prevail. pic.twitter.com/pqYdYsu4YB — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 26, 2020

PG&E says it will restore power in stages, with the goal of restoring power to nearly all customers within 12 daylight hours after severe weather has passed.

According to the utility, the region is facing the “driest humidity levels and the strongest winds of the wildfire season thus far, that together create high risk of catastrophic wildfires.”

STRONG WINDS: Regardless of where you are the morning commute will be a windy one across the region with gusts continuing in a 30-40 mph range all morning. Peak gusts have been reported above 80 mph overnight. Fire danger remains high. pic.twitter.com/ramxAVF3js — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) October 26, 2020

The following other areas in California are also potentially without power:

Alpine County: 575 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers

575 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers Amador County: 10,398 customers, 805 Medical Baseline customers

10,398 customers, 805 Medical Baseline customers Butte County: 13,066 customers, 1,160 Medical Baseline customers

13,066 customers, 1,160 Medical Baseline customers Calaveras County: 15,694 customers, 729 Medical Baseline customers

15,694 customers, 729 Medical Baseline customers Colusa County: 565 customers, 32 Medical Baseline customers

565 customers, 32 Medical Baseline customers El Dorado County: 38,462 customers, 2,681 Medical Baseline customers

38,462 customers, 2,681 Medical Baseline customers Fresno County: 4,712 customers, 408 Medical Baseline customers

4,712 customers, 408 Medical Baseline customers Glenn County: 377 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers

377 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers Humboldt County: 7,143 customers, 239 Medical Baseline customers

7,143 customers, 239 Medical Baseline customers Kern County: 627 customers, 32 Medical Baseline customers

627 customers, 32 Medical Baseline customers Lake County: 21,621 customers, 1,572 Medical Baseline customers

21,621 customers, 1,572 Medical Baseline customers Madera County: 10,792 customers, 858 Medical Baseline customers

10,792 customers, 858 Medical Baseline customers Mariposa County: 703 customers, 14 Medical Baseline customers

703 customers, 14 Medical Baseline customers Mendocino County: 648 customers, 14 Medical Baseline customers

648 customers, 14 Medical Baseline customers Nevada County: 40,246 customers, 2,445 Medical Baseline customers

40,246 customers, 2,445 Medical Baseline customers Placer County: 17,017 customers, 1,060 Medical Baseline customers

17,017 customers, 1,060 Medical Baseline customers Plumas County : 3,168 customers, 167 Medical Baseline customers

: 3,168 customers, 167 Medical Baseline customers San Joaquin County: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Santa Cruz County: 13,872 customers, 955 Medical Baseline customers

13,872 customers, 955 Medical Baseline customers Shasta County: 24,746 customers, 1,967 Medical Baseline customers

24,746 customers, 1,967 Medical Baseline customers Sierra County: 1,101 customers, 24 Medical Baseline customers

1,101 customers, 24 Medical Baseline customers Siskiyou County: 57 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

57 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Stanislaus County: 35 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

35 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Tehama County: 6,470 customers, 544 Medical Baseline customers

6,470 customers, 544 Medical Baseline customers Trinity County: 1,376 customers, 74 Medical Baseline customers

1,376 customers, 74 Medical Baseline customers Tuolumne County: 30,327 customers, 2,220 Medical Baseline customers

30,327 customers, 2,220 Medical Baseline customers Yolo County: 165 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

165 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers Yuba County: 4,666 customers, 365 Medical Baseline customers

4,666 customers, 365 Medical Baseline customers Total*: 360,687 customers, 22,465 Medical Baseline customers

*The following Tribal Community counts are included within the County level detail above.

Big Sandy Rancheria Tribal Community : 61 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

: 61 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers Cold Springs Rancheria of Mono Indians Tribal Community: 54 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers

54 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers Cortina Rancheria Tribal Community: 8 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customers

8 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customers Dry Creek Rancheria Tribal Community: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Grindstone Rancheria Tribal Community: 49 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers

49 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers Hoopa Valley Tribe Tribal Community: 1062 customers, 56 Medical Baseline customers

1062 customers, 56 Medical Baseline customers Jackson Rancheria Tribal Community: 28 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

28 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Karuk Tribe Tribal Community: 42 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

42 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Middletown Rancheria Tribal Community: 33 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

33 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers North Fork Rancheria Tribal Community: 25 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers

25 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers Pit River Tribes Tribal Community: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Robinson Rancheria Tribal Community: 96 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

96 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers Shingle Springs Rancheria Tribal Community: 49 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

49 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers Stewarts Point Rancheria (Kashaya Pomo) Tribal Community: 22 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

22 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers Tuolumne Rancheria Tribal Community: 112 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers

112 customers, 6 Medical Baseline customers Upper Lake Rancheria Tribal Community: 28 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

28 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers Yurok Tribe Tribal Community: 87 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

PG&E has 106 Community Resource Centers open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with ADA-accessible restrooms, hand-washing stations, medical-equipment charging, WiFi; bottled water, grab-and-go bags and non-perishable snacks. Find a location near you here. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.

