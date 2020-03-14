MAP: San Francisco schools where students can get free meals amid school closures

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — More schools throughout the Bay Area are closing down due to coronavirus concerns.

City and school officials are doing what they can to make sure kids, who rely on meals provided by schools, are still eating during the school closures.

Below you will find a map of San Francisco Unified School District schools where students 18 and under can get free meals.

