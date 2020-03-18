MAP: SFUSD expands free meal program to include dinner for students during school closures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School District on Tuesday announced it is expanding its free meals program to include dinner, now providing three full meals to students as schools remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting March 18, fourteen schools will be open and from March 19 going forward 18 sites will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This is the time you can pick up breakfast, lunch, dinner, fresh fruit, vegetables, and milk to take home. Shelf-stable meals will also be available.

Officials said no identification or proof of school enrollment is required, but a child must be present.

Families do not need to enter the school building to pick up meals.

Here is a list of where meals can be picked up:

Washington High School: 600 32nd Avenue

Brown Middle School: 2055 Silver Avenue

Jordan High School: 325 La Grande Avenue

Denman Middle School: 241 Oneida Avenue

Lincoln High School: 2162 24th Avenue

Wallenberger High School: 40 Vega Street

SF International High School: 655 De Haro Street

Mission High School: 3750 18th Street

Galileo High School: 1150 San Francisco Street

Francisco Middle School: 2190 Powell Street

Lick Middle School: 1220 Noe Street

Bret Harte Elementary School: 1035 Gilman Avenue

Carver Elementary School: 1360 Oakdale Avenue (*starts Mar. 19)

Carmichael K-8: 375 7th Street (*starts Mar. 19)

Lau Elementary School: 950 Clay Street (*starts Mar. 19)

Chavez Elementary School: 825 Shotwell Street (*starts Mar. 19)

