March 22 is officially Willie L. Brown Jr. Day in Oakland

(BCN) – Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf will declare Monday, March 22, Willie L. Brown Jr. Day in Oakland. Brown, a former California Assembly speaker and San Francisco mayor, turned 87 years old on Saturday, March 20.

For the 12:30 p.m. red-carpet ceremony hosted by Schaaf at the 1929 Bechtel Building at 244 Lakeside Drive, “Da Mayor” will arrive in a 1927 royal purple Packard, once owned by Formula 1 champion Phil Hill, as he’s heralded by San Francisco’s North Beach Brass Band.

Brown is in Oakland shooting a promotional real estate video for the 12-story Bechtel Building facing Lake Merritt, where members of his family live.