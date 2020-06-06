March held for 22-year-old man shot, killed by Vallejo police officer

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A march for Sean Monterrosa was held in Vallejo Friday night, the 22-year-old man who was shot by a police officer there earlier this week.

Monterrosa was on his knees when an officer shot him through the windshield of his police cruiser.

“On his knees, my brother was on his knees. They killed my brother on his knees.”

People from all over the Bay Area marched in Vallejo Friday night.

“Say his name! Sean Monterrosa! Say his name! Sean Monterrosa!”

Remembering Sean Monterrosa, the 22-year-oldman shot and killed by a Vallejo police officer Tuesday morning.

Monterrosa was on his knees when an officer shot him through a windshield while sitting in his police cruiser.

“These officers need to start being held accountable for killing our men in these streets,” Sidney Polk said. “It’s scary out here.”

People marched from Vallejo City Hall to the Walgreens where Monterrosa was shot and killed.

The parking lot full of cars honking for change.

California’s attorney general plans to review the Vallejo Police Department’s policies and procedures on the use of lethal force, after a number of high profile Vallejo police shootings.

Sidney Polk’s nephew Ronell Foster was killed here two years ago.

“This young man had his hands up, on his knees, and they murdered this man in cold blood just like they did my nephew,” Polk said. “Somebody needs to be held accountable.”

Police first responded to a Vallejo Walgreens early Tuesday morning after receiving calls about possible looting taking place at the pharmacy.

Two cars took off when they arrived — but Monterrosa was not in one of the cars, ut instead, on his knees in the parking lot. The Vallejo police chief says his officer thought Monterrosa had a gun — but he didn’t. Monterrosa had a hammer in his pocket.

“Vallejo officers shoot first and ask questions later,” Polk said. “We have seen too many of this we seen too much of this nobody is being held responsible. So thats why these officers think they can play video games with our lives.”

“We are doing this for Sean, come on baby, I love you.”

Vallejo police say the officer who shot Monterrosa is an 18-year-veteran.

He’s currently on paid administrative leave.

“We miss him. We are hurting. We need it to stop, we need justice.”

Latest News Headlines: