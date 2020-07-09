March held in memory of 15-year-old Day’Von Hann who was shot, killed 1-year ago in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “My son’s life is not expendable. My son’s life matters,” Sharay Johnson said.

Today marks one year since 15-year-old Day’Von Hann was shot and killed in San Francisco’s Mission District while walking home from a friend’s house.

On Wednesday, they held a march in his memory, and to stand up against the senseless gun violence that also claimed the life of 6-year-old Jace Young over the weekend.

Hundreds from the community gathered at City Hall and they later marched through the streets of San Francisco to stand up for justice and the protection of our youth.

For the first time, we heard from Day’Von’s mother who’s frustrated that there’s still no suspects in custody, and no answers a year after her son was killed.

Balloons released in memory of the young lives lost in San Francisco to senseless gun violence.

6-year-old Jace Young was killed over the weekend while watching fireworks at a family member’s birthday party, while 15-year-old Day’Von Hann was shot and killed in the mission district, one year ago.

“These are innocent kids. These are innocent kids. That little boy was only 6-years-old trying to enjoy his holiday. My son was on summer vacation with his friends walking home so when it comes down to it, we have to blame the people who are actually responsible. The ones who are going out here and killing,” Johnson said.

Wednesday marks the one year anniversary of Day’Von’s death and his mother, Sharay Johnson says she’s still coping with reality that her son, known as Day Day, is gone and now another young life was taken yet again.

“I’m angry. I’m angry. I’m disappointed. I’m hurt,” Johnson said.

Day’Von was a leader in a violence prevention and youth development organization in SoMa, known as United Playaz.

They marched on Wednesday in Day’Von’s memory to stand up against the gun violence plaguing this city.

“The main reason why we’re here is for justice, unity and for peace,” a member said.

Justice, something Day’Von’s family is still waiting for.

“If you did this, just turn yourself in because now I don’t have my cousin to take me to the park no more,” a family member said.

“You hurt me. You hurt my family, and you took my son,” Johnson said.

Day’Von lost his life at 24th and Capps Streets.

If you saw anything or have any information, contact the police department.

