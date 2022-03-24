SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NCAA Tournament has brought plenty of out-of-towners to San Francisco.

Some from Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Palm Springs.

But in recent years, while the Golden State Warriors may have gotten good press, San Francisco has not — with complaints about crime and how dirty the city is.

“It doesn’t deter us at all from coming to San Francisco,” a San Francisco visitor said.

And those visiting the Chase Center Thursday say they are experiencing a much different San Francisco than they’ve read about.

“Actually was expecting it to be a lot dirtier and scarier, but it’s been clean and nice and met some nice people,” said another visitor.

And in fact, this stop at the Chase Center is just one on a long list of places to go.

“Don’t be afraid to come because it’s a beautiful city,” said one woman wearing Duke sweatshirt.

So it seems as that bad press San Francisco is getting is not the experience people are having, and it also seems as if it hasn’t deterred them from coming.