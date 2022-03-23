SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s a big week for college basketball in the Bay area with Chase Center hosting the three March Madness Games.

What’s good for the Chase Center is just as good for the hotels and restaurants welcoming fans and players.

San Francisco is hosting two sweet sixteen games and one elite eight game.

Director of the Hotel Council of SF, Kelly Powers says the 160 hotels that belong to the organization are seeing a huge increase in reservations for the week.

“I would say it’s the strongest we’ve seen since the shutdown,” Powers said.

Powers says that many hotel employees were out of work during COVID or working limited hours.

The NCAA games will help bring back those jobs to provide services to hotel guests.

“Not only are we seeing the reservations from the teams, but we’re also seeing it from the fans and also from the media,” Powers said. “The robust media that’s in town covering the games.”

College basketball fanatics are taking advantage of restaurant reservations before they even arrive to San Francisco.

“We’re excited to finally, when the demand increases then we can bring back those employees to full time jobs with great benefits,” Powers said.

Laurie Thomas owns two restaurants in the Cow Hollow neighborhood and is also the executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association.

She says restaurant’s not near the Chase Center will benefit the most during non-game days.

“We’re already completely booked for Saturday,” Thomas said. “We’re seeing Friday being really busy and Sunday being really busy so I think in the long run it’s going to be a really great four to five days coming up.”

The teams of Duke, Texas Tech, Gonzaga, Arkansas and their fans bringing their March Madness excitement to The Chase Center, after the Omicron Surge brought tourism to a halt.

“We have a really safe city,” Thomas said. “We’re super vaccinated. We’re super boosted. I think we’ve done a really good job with that.”

March Madness isn’t the only thing brining money to the city. Powers says hotels are also seeing an increase in bookings because of Bloom SF and a Grand Prix sailing event at Marina Green this weekend.