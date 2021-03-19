March Madness draws crowds to bars now allowed to reopen in orange tier

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Some people in Burlingame are gathering, with precautions in place, to enjoy March Madness together.

Earlier this week, San Mateo County moved to the orange tier.

The owners of American Bull Bar and Grill say that being in the orange tier for March Madness is huge.

They say it’s bringing their business closer to normal.

“I couldn’t be happier honestly.”

For part of the year this bar was silent but that’s not the case anymore.

General manager Daniel Jones says he’s happy to see more people inside the bar cheering on their favorite teams.

Jones’s mother Liz owns the bar, they say this year has been tough.

“I didn’t know whether we’d survive. I had never been through anything like this,” Liz said.

“From outdoor only, to take out only, to inside, then back outside, then nothing, then outside only again, now back inside, it’s been a roller coaster,” Daniel said.

They say opening at 50-percent capacity for March Madness will help and they’re grateful their customers are coming back.

Brian Boettcher went to the University of Illinois — He says it’s their year.

Liz Jones says the bar has been busy with sports fans like Boettcher all day and people are following the rules.

“People are just so happy to be out and they’re very respectful about wearing masks and following the rules because everyone wants it to get better. Nobody wants to see it go back,” Liz said.

Today, the bar opened up at 9 a.m. to allow people to watch the early games this morning.

They’ll be doing the same on Saturday.