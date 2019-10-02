Vallejo’s Mare Island preserve to be closed into 2020 due to recent fires

VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo’s Mare Island preserve is set to be closed into 2020 due to several fires on the land last week, the city said Wednesday.

Three fires burned the preserve between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1 and damaged an estimated 40 acres.

According to the city and fire officials, the first fire began around 3 a.m. on Sept. 25 after suspects cut down power poles.

The suspects allegedly trespassed onto the city-owned land and used a saw to cut down the utility poles.

The suspects cut down the poles with the intent of selling the copper wire attached for profit, the Vallejo Fire Department said last week.

Authorities collected evidence at the site of the fire and are now testing the evidence for DNA and fingerprints, the city said in a statement.

Two other fires followed the Sept. 25 fire and may have been caused by flareups from the original fire.

The Oct. 1 flareup damaged Navy-owned land, according to the City of Vallejo.

Because of damage to the land and Eucalyptus trees, the preserve is now expected to be closed into next year.

The Mare Island Preserve is 215-acres in size and has walking trails and wildlife.