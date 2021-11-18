Marijuana dispensary robbed in Martinez

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – Martinez police are reporting that three suspects are still at large after robbing a marijuana dispensary.

The incident occurred on November 17 at around 12:11 p.m. at the Embarc Martinez dispensary at 3502 Alhambra Ave.

Police say three suspects, described as black males wearing masks, robbed a delivery driver when he pulled up to the location to deliver product.

Two of the suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns.

The suspects fled the scene in a newer model black Honda sedan after taking “large amounts of cannabis,” and the driver’s personal belongings.

The suspect’s vehicle had a small dent on the back of the vehicle above the rear license plate.