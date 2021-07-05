Marijuana grow house caught fire in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Firefighters in Oakland were kept busy overnight by three structure fires that broke out between midnight and 3 a.m. Monday, including a blaze at a marijuana grow warehouse.

Causes for the fires haven’t yet been determined, but fireworks haven’t been ruled out as possible culprits, a fire spokesman said.

Crews responded to the warehouse fire in the 900 block of 77th Avenue shortly after midnight. The building houses two businesses — a marijuana grow and an auto body shop, fire officials said. The three-alarm blaze was under control by 3:37 a.m.

The second fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Monday at a two-story home at 12th and East 23rd avenues, where firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from the top of the house. A person at the home was treated for smoke inhalation, Oakland fire spokesman Michael Hunt said. It was the only injury resulting from the three early morning structure fires.

A third blaze was called in from the city’s Temescal District about 2:55 a.m., where a commercial building at 42nd Street and Telegraph Avenue caught fire.

The structure had been the scene of previous fires and was red-tagged in November 2020, fire officials said. The two-alarm fire was under control by 3:22 a.m.