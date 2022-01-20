Marin Brewing Company closing after more than 30 years

MARIN COUNTY, CaIif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, a popular and longtime larkspur brewery is shutting down.

Well after 33 years, the Marin Brewing Company at Larkspur Landing is closing its doors.

The restaurant and brewery was one of the first businesses here along Sir. Francis Drake between San Quentin and larkspur.

A lot has changed since then.

The owners made the announcement of the business’ closing on social media.

They didn’t go into detail about why they are closing down, but one could guess that the pandemic and troubles in the restaurant industry as a whole was a factor in the decision.

Kelly Atwood, a woman who works nearby, says she’s sad to see this place and its many employees go.

“I think they have to change their plan and they’re doing the right thing in some ways, but it’s sad,” Atwood said. “It’s a big establishment — great place for sports.”



The Marin Brewing Company’s last day here is January 31st.