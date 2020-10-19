Marin Catholic suspends hybrid learning for 2 weeks

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – Marin Catholic has decided to suspend hybrid learning for two weeks after receiving reports of a large party and a number of sleepovers, which could increase the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

The leadership team made the announcement on Monday after learning of at least one party.

The team released a statement saying while they believe families are respecting the county’s guidelines, they ‘cannot tolerate behavior outside of school that places our faculty, staff, and students at increased risk of COVID transmission or exposure.

Hybrid learning will return on Monday, November 2.

For the next two weeks, all classes will be held on Zoom with an updated schedule. No extra-curricular activities will be held.

Read the full statement that was sent out to Marin Catholic families below:

Today the Leadership Team has been managing some disturbing news from the weekend. We have received word from several sources about at least one hosted large party and countless concerns about student sleepovers. And while we assume the vast majority of our families are being careful and respectful of the county guidelines and ordinances, we cannot tolerate behavior outside of school that places our faculty, staff, and students at increased risk of COVID transmission or exposure. Hosting a large party, in particular, is a grave breach of trust and the spirit of community that has allowed us to reopen in-person. With no way of knowing at this point how many students were involved in these breaches of our guidelines, and to err on the side of caution, we will be suspending all in-person learning in the hybrid for two weeks beginning tomorrow, October 19. We will return to the hybrid on Monday, November 2. During the suspension, all classes will meet on Zoom on an updated schedule. There will be no in-person classes, no extra-curricular activities, including athletic practices, and no Kairos Day gatherings. We will be making some important adjustments to the schedule which you can see here. You will note that the Catherine Kairos Day has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 4, which was originally scheduled as a 7-period day. I am very sorry that we have found ourselves in this situation. All of us, faculty and staff alike, are making sacrifices in our personal lives in order to make in-person learning happen for our families. It is the right thing to do and your feedback indicates your gratitude and appreciation for our commitment to our Mission; however, we will not be running classes in-person at the risk of any of our students or any of our employees. My hope is this suspension of the hybrid will be understood for what it is–the prioritization of the health and safety of our entire community–and a clear message to our entire community that our family’s decisions outside of school have a significant impact on all of us. While hosting a large party during a pandemic significantly increases transmission risk, I have no reason to believe at this point that there was any exposure. There are no classes and no Kairos day this Wednesday, but we will be going ahead and expanding our COVID testing of students and faculty as scheduled. We should have some useful data by Saturday. You will also be receiving new information about Wednesday’s testing so those who have not yet scheduled a test can sign up. Again, my apologies for this disruption to the vast majority of you who are working with us to ensure the safety of our community so that in-person learning can continue. Your support is much appreciated. We are in this for the long haul and my hope is that this pause will provide all families some time to consider priorities in the spirit of “how can I help.”

